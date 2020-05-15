Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's diamond industry grinds to halt amid coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:55 IST
Israel's diamond industry grinds to halt amid coronavirus

Israel's economy is slowly returning to normal with the gradual easing of its lockdown, but the once vibrant diamond exchange floor in Tel Aviv remains shut and the diamond district, one of the world's main trade and polishing centres, is still deserted.

Before the new coronavirus reached Israel, the trading floor was often a hive of activity where hundreds of people from around the world crowded around desks equipped with strong lamps and scales to minutely examine each stone. Social distancing and restrictions on gatherings make the resumption of business as it was impossible, and industry leaders told Reuters that polishing factories, often cramped sites where professionals work shoulder to shoulder, are unable to reopen.

Together with plummeting global demand, the industry is struggling. Israel's diamond trade declined by 90% compared to a year earlier, missing out on transactions that would have been worth $1.5 billion in March and April. "There is no money coming in from anywhere," said Yoram Dvash, president of the Israel Diamond Exchange and acting president of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

The industry woes reach far beyond Israel. It has disrupted miners and retailers alike - heavyweights De Beers and Alrosa have been forced to cut back production. "The factories in India, in Israel, in Belgium are not working, so there are not many goods in the market," Dvash told Reuters.

He said the sector, which accounted for about 9% of exported goods in 2019, has lost around $300 million in profit due the crisis. It has a credit line with banks totaling about $850 million and industry leaders asked for government guarantees that would raise it to $1 billion, but that has yet to come. The leading RapNet Diamond Index for 1-carat diamonds was down 8% this year. Dvash said he hopes prices will bounce back if and when demand returns.

Global rough production in 2020 is projected to decline 16% to 119 million carats by volume, and 29% to $8.5 billion by value, the lowest level since the 2009 recession, according to a Rapaport Research Report. Health concerns are speeding up the transition toward digital platforms and away from traditional "mom and pop stores," said Dvash.

Seeking an alternative, the World Federation of Diamond Bourses launched a new trade platform - a not-for-profit website called Get Diamonds - that in five weeks has collected an inventory of $5.5 billion in diamonds, the biggest in the world, he said. (Additional reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Hindustan Zinc board approves interim dividend of Rs 16.50/share for FY20

The board of Hindustan Zinc HZL, a subsidiary of Vedanta, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share for FY20 amounting to Rs 6,972 crore. Vedanta owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the centre retains a 29.54 ...

Rajesh Goel appointed as director general of NAREDCO

Realtors body National Real Estate Development Council NAREDCO has appointed Rajesh Goel as director general DG of the association.&#160; Earlier, Goel was serving as the chairman and managing director, Hindustan Prefab Ltd, NAREDCO said in...

Nigeria cutting oil output by nearly a quarter -minister

OPEC member Nigeria has reined in oil production to bring Africas top crude exporter into line with an agreement among producers to curb output, Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva said. The cut for Nigeria is about 417,000 barrel...

Hungary ruling in Roma segregation case 'unfair' - PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban on Friday said a Supreme Court ruling awarding damages to schoolchildren from the Roma minority who were put in separate classes was unfair and pledged to change the law to prevent any future such decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020