Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:03 IST
Soccer-Bayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick on Friday welcomed a decision to allow five substitutions for the remainder of the season as the Bundesliga restarts on Saturday following a suspension of more than two months. The German league is the first major sports competition to kick off on Saturday without spectators and with a tight set of health regulations after the forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bundesliga approved the change in substitutions on Thursday, designed to help teams cope with fixture congestion as they rush to complete the season while players still lack fitness and match practice. "I now have two more options and I am happy about it especially at this current stage," Flick told a virtual news conference. "I hope this will not be used for the time delay."

Bayern, who are top of the Bundesliga on 55 points, four ahead of Borussia Dortmund, travel to Union Berlin on Sunday, with nine matchdays left in the campaign. "We will use it to substitute tired players. This is great with these weeks with lots of matches. I am very satisfied with this option," Flick said.

The players, who initially spent weeks at home following the lockdown in Germany, only gradually returned to training -- initially in small groups -- before resuming team practice. All teams have gone into a one-week training camp in complete isolation in an effort to minimize the risk of infections as the Bundesliga rushes to wrap up the season for contractual reasons by June 30.

"We all still do not know if the team can play through over 90 minutes," said Flick, who in April signed a permanent deal to 2023. "We had an internal game of very high intensity on Sunday. But it is clear we do not know where we are. We just have to deal with it and let no doubts come up.

"More than 200 countries will be watching. So we have an enormous audience to present ourselves. We want to deliver top performance," Flick added.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

China ready to put Apple, other U.S. companies in 'unreliable entity list'- Global Times

China is ready to put U.S. companies in an unreliable entity list, as part of countermeasures against Washingtons move to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies, the Global Times reported on Friday. The measures include la...

Hong Kong leader rejects protesters' call for independent police probe

The Beijing-backed leader of Hong Kong ruled out on Friday an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality against pro-democracy protesters, though she did accept a watchdogs recommendations on tear gas and training. I disagree ...

Punjab's Cooperation Department gives insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh to all its employees

Cooperation Department of Punjab government has decided to provide an insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh to all its officers and employees, who are on the frontline in the war against COVID-19. This insurance will cover all regular, contractual ...

ANALYSIS-Taiwan's TSMC keeps eye on China with $12 bln U.S. plant

In a race to position itself in the latest trade battle between the United States and China, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd made it just under the wire.The worlds biggest contract chipmaker unveiled plans for a 12 billion plant i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020