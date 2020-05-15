Left Menu
PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:01 IST
PMC to distribute homoeopathic drug in COVID-19 hotspots

Pune, May 15 (PTI)The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to distribute a homoeopathic medicine, recommended by the AYUSH Ministry in the fight against coronavirus, to 70,000 households in the COVID-19 hotspot areas in the city, an official said on Friday. In January this year, the AYUSH Ministry had issued a health advisory and recommended that homoeopathic medicines could be effective in the prevention of novel coronavirus infections.

It had recommended that homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic medicine against the COVID-19 infection, the official said. "We have received some 14 lakh vials of the immunity booster medicine- arsenicum album 30- and we will start distributing among the 70,000 households in the hotspot areas in the city," PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.

He added that it is a three-day course with two tablets twice a day. Talking about Pune's COVID-19 death rate, which is more than five per cent, Gaikwad said that testing needs to be increased to curb the number of fatalities.

Since the last seven days, over 1,000 tests were being conducted on a daily basis. "We can further increase the testings, but there are some limitations with the National Institute of Virology (NIV)," he added.

