New York to join Jersey in opening beaches for Memorial Day -governor

New York to join Jersey in opening beaches for Memorial Day -governorReuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:40 IST
New York will join the nearby states of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in partially reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.
Cuomo's announcement comes one day after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was opening the beaches for the traditional May 23-25 start of summer.
- READ MORE ON:
- Phil Murphy
- Andrew Cuomo
- New York
- New Jersey
- Delaware
- Connecticut
ALSO READ
US Domestic News Roundup: Bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks in New York during COVID-19 pandemic; California to close all beaches, state parks amid coronavirus concerns: memo and more
Alone but together under lockdown, New York Girl Scouts embark on bird count project
New York governor says may need 'army' of 17,000 to trace contacts of coronavirus patients
New York to hire thousands of contact tracers, reduce subway service to clean trains
Alone but together under lockdown, New York Girl Scouts embark on bird count project