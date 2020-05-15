Left Menu
Development News Edition

Support stepped up for Rohingya camps as first COVID-19 infections are confirmed

“There are serious concerns about the potentially severe impact of the virus in a densely populated refugee settlement, sheltering some 860,000 Rohingya refugees”, he said, speaking via videoconference.

UN | Geneva | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:47 IST
Support stepped up for Rohingya camps as first COVID-19 infections are confirmed
UN agencies have already put in place a series of concerted COVID-19 contingency measures in Cox’s Bazar, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Image Credit: ANI

After confirmation that the first cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified in a vast and overcrowded refugee camp in Bangladesh, UN humanitarians on Friday announced additional measures and appealed for funds to prevent the disease from spreading.

In Geneva, UN refugee agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Andrej Mahecic relayed Government confirmation that one Rohingya refugee had tested positive for the new coronavirus, in the Kutapalong settlement in Cox's Bazar, along with an individual from the local Bangladeshi host community.

"There are serious concerns about the potentially severe impact of the virus in a densely populated refugee settlement, sheltering some 860,000 Rohingya refugees", he said, speaking via videoconference. "Another 400,000 Bangladeshis live in the surrounding host communities. These populations are considered to be among the most at risk globally in this pandemic."

Concerted UN action

UN agencies have already put in place a series of concerted COVID-19 contingency measures in Cox's Bazar, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

It has provided upgraded triage areas in 35 primary care facilities along with three isolation and treatment centres. Also nearing completion is a quarantine centre, large enough to accommodate 465 people and 250 beds for people suffering from a severe acute respiratory infection.

Although the arrival of the pandemic was expected, it adds further pressure on extremely vulnerable individuals preparing for the approaching monsoon season.

Grim anniversary for Rohingya

This coming August marks three years since the mainly ethnic Rohingya in Cox's Bazar fled violent persecution in neighbouring Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Last year, 16,000 people were affected in a single 24-hour period during one of the heaviest downpours.

To help, the World Food Programme (WFP) is busy clearing drains and stabilising slopes that have the potential to give way in heavy rain.

The agency has warned that COVID-19 threatens to reverse development gains made by Bangladesh in the last 50 years and has appealed for $320 million to help the most vulnerable.

$320 million needed for Rohingya, struggling Bangladeshis

Some $200 million of this funding is required for the agency's COVID-19 response in Bangladesh and the remaining $120 million is needed to help the mainly-Muslim ethnic Rohingya for the next six months.

"Lockdowns and restrictions in the movement are affecting livelihoods of millions across Bangladesh, especially daily wage earners like rickshaw drivers, day labourers who now find themselves unable to meet their basic needs", said WFP spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs.

Under WFP's scheme, the funding will ensure food security for families in rural areas and urban slums, as well as day labourers.

In the meantime, the agency has maintained national distributions of fortified rice, cash transfers and nutrition programmes, to complement Government assistance.

It has also begun building storage areas for food and non-food items necessary for the COVID-19 response, including personal protective equipment, and is helping other humanitarian agencies by moving supplies into and around Bangladesh.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark in Bihar, Patna reports 100th case

Bihar breached the four-digit-mark in terms of number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday when 19 people tested positive for the disease and took the tally in the state to 1,018, an official said here. According to Principal Secretary, He...

Mexico now says auto sector can reopen before June 1

Mexicos automotive industry can exit the coronavirus lockdown before June 1 if companies have approved safety measures in place, the government said on Friday, seeking to set the record straight after sending out confusing signals on the ma...

In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen

Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United State...

IMF's Georgieva urges tech companies to be responsible with pandemic windfalls

Big technology companies that are reaping gains as result of increased reliance on online systems during the coronavirus crisis should work to increase access to the digital economy for all, the head of the IMF said on Friday. International...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020