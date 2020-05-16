Left Menu
Development News Edition

Across U.S., students in lockdown celebrate graduations virtually with celebrity guests

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 03:43 IST
Across U.S., students in lockdown celebrate graduations virtually with celebrity guests

Graduation ceremonies are a rite of passage in the United States, a chance to don a scholarly cap and gown and celebrate with friends and family another stage of school completed. But the graduates of 2020 are having to seek other ways to mark this milestone, with the majority of the population still under coronavirus-related lockdowns and school and college campuses closed.

"To not have the traditional graduation ceremony because of the coronavirus is a little heartbreaking," said Ryan Daniels, a high school graduate in Fishers, Indiana. "I've seen so many seniors graduate... and now that it's my chance to do it - I've worked 13 years for it, and I don't get to have my little moment - is a little heartbreaking."

Some of the country's biggest names heard the seniors' lament, and got together to hold a number of virtual events. TV star Oprah Winfrey gave a commencement address on a Facebook event on Friday, and supportive words were shared by actor Matthew McConaughey and rapper Cardi B, among others. On Saturday, TV networks will broadcast an event called 'Graduate Together,' with former President Barack Obama and basketball player LeBron James, while Obama will be joined by his wife Michelle and other names from the worlds of politics and entertainment for a YouTube event on June 6 called 'Dear Class of 2020.'

Meanwhile, students are doing what they can to celebrate. Convoys of cars beeping their horns have become a common sight in U.S. towns, while others are holding ceremonies at home with their families. "You are originals, enjoy that," said McConaughey at the Facebook event. "There will always be only one graduating class of 2020 who did it the way you're doing it now."

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Pistons G Brown recuperating from thumb surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown said Friday that he will be recovered from thumb surgery and ready to play if the NBA season resumes. Brown told reporters on a video conference call that he underwent surgery in late April to repair the ul...

UK researchers test dogs' ability to sniff out COVID-19

Dogs ability to sniff out whether people are infected with COVID-19 will be put to the test by British researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, non-invasive means of detecting the disease. Britains government said on Saturday it had given 5...

Puerto Rico approves new civil code, sparking fears over LGBT+ rights

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, May 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Lawmakers in Puerto Rico this week approved a new set of civil laws that enshrine rights for LGBT people, even as opponents say gaps in the code could fuel discrimination towar...

Deadly Rio police raid brings crowds into streets of quarantined favela

A deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro on Friday morning drew crowds into the streets of a neighborhood under quarantine, provoking criticism from residents and activists.According to a Reuters witness and media reports, heavily armed Rio p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020