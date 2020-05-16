Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Motor racing-No soundtrack but NASCAR hopes for a hit on return

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:19 IST
PREVIEW-Motor racing-No soundtrack but NASCAR hopes for a hit on return

Like a movie with no musical score, NASCAR returns from a two-month novel coronavirus-forced hiatus on Sunday for a race without the fans who provide the background soundtrack for sporting events around the world.

Not even the growl from 40 V8 stockcar engines will make up for the silence in the empty grandstands at South Carolina's Darlington Raceway as NASCAR drivers discard iracing consoles for a return to the danger and excitement of the real thing. While drivers are certain to feel the adrenaline pumping through their veins again, when the green flag drops it is unlikely motor racing fans will get the same familiar rush.

How a sporting world without spectators in the stands is greeted will be decided by TV ratings and viewership numbers, but after months of watching virtual sports and archive of historic clashes, everyone seems ready for some live action. "We're going to be missing some of that (excitement) but I look at the reaction from fans all over social media, how excited they are that they get to see a race," Jeff Gordon, three-time Daytona 500 winner and now race analyst for FOX told Reuters.

"Sport and traditions are the things that bring normalcy to us so I think having a NASCAR race on TV, I think most people, and I know I do, appreciate being part of this event. "But I don't want it to get to the place where people are just comfortable with no fans there and just say, "Oh that's the new norm".

Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) which will stage the first IndyCar race on June 6 had one word for racing without fans -- "depressing". The sight of 135,000 empty seats will be a dispiriting one with the sprawling North Texas circuit a ghost town of shuttered concession stands and garages with the exception of a few race teams rolling around the 84 acre infield like tumble weeds.

"It will be depressing. Nobody in the stands! What!," Gossage, told Reuters in a telephone interview. "This whole thing is counter-intuitive. "It is just not exactly when we thought we would, but we will not miss a thing between IndyCar, two (NASCAR) Cup races, two truck races, two Xfinity races we will run them all.

"Whether there are fans there or not is to be determined." START ENGINES

Fans or no fans, IndyCar and NASCAR have determined the show must go on. While North America's biggest sports leagues, the NBA, NHL and MLB, muddle through scenarios that could get them playing again, NASCAR is ready to go and will stage seven races over 11 days.

When drivers receive the command to, "start your engines" it will be a small victory for NASCAR fans, who have been waging a battle against COVID-19 and boredom from self-isolation at home. As different as things will look on television, it will be more dramatic for drivers who will shift from virtual racing to bumper-to-bumper action where wrecks have real consequences.

Along with no fans there will be no qualifying or practice. Each team will be limited to 16 personnel, including driver and owners, and follow strict guidelines on social distancing.

Drivers who go to work covered from head to toe in safety gear from helmets to fire retardant socks will have one more item on Sunday -- wearing masks from motor homes to their cars. "It is going to be unique and different," said Gordon.

"These drivers and teams are going to be anxious and nervous trying to execute flawlessly with no practice, no qualifying, very limited resources to get themselves prepared and it is one of the toughest tracks on the circuit." The most jarring sign that things are different will come at the end of the race when there will be none of the wild celebrations that come with victory.

"In Victory Lane the crew members are not going to be allowed in, I guess it will be the car, the driver and me with the trophy," said Gossage laughing as he looked ahead to the IndyCar opener. "One photographer and one TV camera and that's it. We will just look at each other and jump up and down."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday after the German league restarted in front of empty stands after a suspension of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020