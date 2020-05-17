Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 00:21 IST
WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans
The Ruhr valley club, in second place, scored the first goal of the matchday after nearly half an hour when teenager Erling Haaland connected with a Thorgan Hazard cutback. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday after the German league restarted in front of empty stands after a suspension of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bundesliga is the first major soccer league to return to action since the virus earlier this year shut down sports, and its return in a country that still has hundreds of positive virus cases a day is being closely watched by other leagues. With a strict health protocol governing the fragile restart, which includes no fans, face masks for everyone but the players, no handshakes and no group celebrations, it was up to title hopefuls Dortmund, who host leaders Bayern Munich in 10 days' time, to find a spark badly missing in the eerily empty ground.

The Ruhr valley club, in second place, scored the first goal of the matchday after nearly half an hour when teenager Erling Haaland connected with a Thorgan Hazard cutback. The exciting 19-year-old Norway striker, who knocked in his 13th goal in 12 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions, picked up exactly where he left off in March.

He is already at the top of the transfer wish list of every major European club and, with an expected television audience of a billion for the Bundesliga this weekend, his immediate return to scoring will have enhanced his already stellar reputation. Portuguese midfielder Raphael Guerreiro added two more goals and Belgium international Hazard also got on the scoresheet as Dortmund climbed to 54 points, one behind defending champions Bayern, who are in action at Union Berlin on Sunday.

"I'd have preferred if the conditions were normal," Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt said. "We all have to adapt and try to have fun under the circumstances. We did that pretty well today and what better way to restart the league than with a win." When Schalke brought on Timo Becker to replace Jonjoe Kenny in the 87th minute at the 80,000 plus-capacity Signal Iduna Park it was the first time in Bundesliga history a team had made five substitutions after FIFA announced the temporary rule change.

MUTED CELEBRATIONS

Goal celebrations around the Bundesliga on Saturday were limited to smiles, thumbs-up and the occasional fist or elbow bump as mask-wearing substitutes, dispersed in the stands to keep them apart, applauded from the sidelines.

Only Hertha Berlin's players violated the rules when they celebrated their goals in the usual way as a group during a 3-0 win at Hoffenheim that earned coach Bruno Labbadia a winning debut on their bench. While Dortmund's comfortable victory cranked up the pressure on leaders Bayern, RB Leipzig suffered a major setback in their title challenge when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Freiburg as they slipped to fourth.

Leipzig, who used aeroplane stairs in the stadium to keep their substitutes in the stands at a safe distance from the bench, is now on 51 points, four behind Bayern who visit lowly Union Berlin on Sunday. Borussia Moenchengladbach overran hosts Eintracht Frankfurt with early goals from Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram and a late Ramy Bensebaini penalty to win 3-1 and take over the third spot on 52 points to maintain their outside shot at winning the title.

VfL Wolfsburg reignited hopes of Europa League football next season with a 2-1 win at Augsburg courtesy of Daniel Ginczek's stoppage-time winner that moved them up to sixth on 39. Fans across the country followed police orders to stay away from the stadiums, including at the Ruhr derby, as the league tries to finish the season for contractual reasons by June 30.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing

Major League Baseball will perform thousands of tests for the coronavirus each week and require social distancing among players and staff, according to its road map of how the league can return to play, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Ma...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020