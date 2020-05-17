Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serie A clubs return to group training on Monday but re-start date still unclear

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 04:20 IST
Soccer-Serie A clubs return to group training on Monday but re-start date still unclear

Soccer clubs in Italy's top-flight can resume full training from May 18, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday, as part of a further easing of restrictions of one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns. Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and a date has not yet been set for the season to re-start, although players have returned to individual training while respecting social distancing rules.

Italy was the first European country to be seriously affected by the coronavirus crisis while Serie A was the first league to play matches without spectators and the first major league to suspend play. Conte confirmed that football clubs would return to training on Monday along with other sports teams but could not give any details about when Serie A would resume.

On Saturday, Germany's Bundesliga became the first major European league to re-start since the COVID-19 pandemic obliterated the global sporting calendar. "There are so many pressures to re-start Serie A but it is necessary that the highest safety conditions are in place," Conte added.

"To give a precise date we need to have some more guarantees than those we have at the moment but from what I've been told, we haven't had them yet." Juventus were leading the Serie A standings by one point over second-placed Lazio with 12 games remaining when the season was halted in March.

Italy has the third-highest death toll from coronavirus in the world although its daily tally on Saturday fell to 153, the lowest since March 9.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept watchdog

Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trumps move to oust the State Departments internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against any oversight of his administration. Trump...

Guatemalans angered by US tweet warning of migration dangers

The US Embassy found itself barraged with criticism Saturday after putting out a message on Twitter warning Guatemalans about the dangers of sending children as migrants to the United States. Take care of your children. Dont put them at ris...

New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home -Cuomo

New Yorks new confirmed COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exercise or socialize, rather than from essential workers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. That person got infected and went t...

Brazil registers 14,919 new coronavirus cases, 816 deaths

Brazil confirmed 14,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 816 related deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.Brazil has now registered 233,142 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020