C'garh's COVID-19 tally rises to 69 as 2 workers test positive

Two migrant workers tested positive for coronavirus in Balod district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 69, health officials said. Samples of the two men, aged 21 and 32, tested positive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, where they are being brought for treatment, a public relations officer of the institute said.

The two worked in Mumbai and had returned to Balod from Maharashtra on May 10. They had been quarantined on their return, a health official from Balod told PTI. Their samples were sent for testing on May 11, he added.

"With this, so far four COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Balod, located around 70 kms from capital Raipur, in the last four days and all of them are migrant workers," he said. The COVID-19 count in the state is now 69, though the number of active cases is 11 as 58 people have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

Ten patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the state, he added. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 69; new cases two; deaths zero; discharged 58; active cases 11; people tested so far 32,678.