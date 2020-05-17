Left Menu
Development News Edition

Found effective drug combination to cure COVID-19 patients: Bangladeshi doctors

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:45 IST
Found effective drug combination to cure COVID-19 patients: Bangladeshi doctors

A Bangladeshi medical team led by a senior doctor has claimed that their research on the combination of two widely used drugs has yielded “astounding” results in curing the patients with acute symptoms of the coronavirus that has created havoc worldwide and claimed the lives of over 312,000 people globally. The claim by the Bangladeshi medical team, which includes prominent physicians from the country, comes amidst the desperate global attempts for a remedy to the deadly coronavirus.

“We have got astounding results. Out of 60 COVID-19 patients, all recovered as the combination of the two drugs were applied,” said Professor Dr Md Tarek Alam, the head of medicine department at private Bangladesh Medical College Hospital (BMCH). Alam, a reputed clinician in Bangladesh, said a frequently used antiprotozoal medicine called Ivermectin in a single dose with Doxycycline, an antibiotic, yielded virtually the near-miraculous result in curing the patients with COVID-19.

“My team was prescribing the two medicines only for coronavirus patients, most of them initially reporting with respiratory problems with related complaints, later to be tested COVID-19 positive,” he said. Bangladesh has so far reported 20,995 coronavirus cases. A total of 314 people have lost their lives in the country due to the disease.

Claiming that the efficacy of the drug developed by them was such that patients recovered from the virus within 4 days, he said, adding that there were no side effects of it. “We first ask them to be tested for COVID-19 and when found coronavirus positive we apply the drugs . . . they are recovering within four days".

"The repeated or second tests, in line with the procedure, reconfirmed them COVID-19 negative in all the cases under the research which found the combination to have no side effects on patients either,” he said. “We are hundred per cent hopeful” about the effectiveness of the combination, he said, adding they by now contacted the concerned government regulators and preparing to exhaust international procedures for acknowledgement of the drugs for the COVID-19 treatment.

Alam said his team was preparing a paper on the development of the drug for an international journal, as required for scientific review and acknowledgement. Alam’s associate Dr Rabiul Morshed said despite being a non-COVID-19 facility a huge number of patients “directly and indirectly end up in BMCH, the country’s premier private general hospital.

“But all of them have shown remarkable recovery being (COVID-19) negative in four days and 50 per cent reduction of symptoms in 3 days,” he said. The coronavirus, which broke out initially in China, has claimed the lives of 312,115 people while infected over 4,650,793, according to Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Kerala reports 14 fresh cases; tally rises to 601

Kerala on Sunday reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 601. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said four from Malappuram, two each from Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur, one each from Kollam, ...

AP govt to arrange 22 special trains to ferry 33,000 migrant workers

The Andhra Pradesh government is in the process of sending home 33,000 stranded migrant labourers by 22 shramik special trains this week and taking steps to bring back those travelling on foot to the nearest relief centers in the state as a...

More relaxations, abundance of caution: What people want in lockdown 4.0

All that Sushila Kaushalya Devi, a domestic worker from Madanpur Khadar in the national capital, wants right now is to go back to work. With her meagre savings dwindling by the day and no means of travel to C R Park where she works, Sushila...

Amid COVID pandemic, Centre urged to stop trade of dog, cat meat

A group of animal rights bodies has urged the central government to stop dog and cat meat trade saying it is the perfect breeding ground for another public health disaster after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint letter to Union Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020