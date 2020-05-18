Following is a summary of current health news briefs. New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home, Cuomo says

New York's new confirmed COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exercise or socialize, rather than from essential workers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "That person got infected and went to the hospital or that person got infected and went home and infected the other people at home," Cuomo said during his daily news conference on the coronavirus outbreak. Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall

The daily death toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy fell to 145 on Sunday, the lowest since March 9, against 153 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to a March-4 low of 675 from 875 on Saturday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 31,908 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain. U.S. CDC reports 1,467,065 coronavirus cases, 88,709 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,467,065 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 31,967 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,394 to 88,709. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 16, compared with its count a day earlier. China's Wuhan nearly doubles number of COVID-19 tests per day

The city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus outbreak originated in China, conducted 222,675 nucleic acid tests on May 16, the local health authority said on Sunday, nearly doubling from a day earlier. Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - people who are infected but show no outward sign of illness - after confirming last weekend its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since its release from a virtual lockdown on April 8. So far, no spike in coronavirus in places reopening, U.S. health secretary says

U.S. authorities are not yet seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but it was still too early to determine such trends, health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday. "We are seeing that in places that are opening, we're not seeing this spike in cases," Azar said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. "We still see spikes in some areas that are, in fact, closed." UK coronavirus death toll rises by 170, lowest increase since March

The number of people who have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for COVID-19 rose by 170 to 34,636, business minister Alok Sharma said on Sunday, the lowest increase in the official death toll since March 24. The increase reported on Sunday was sharply down from the 468 rise in deaths reported 24 hours earlier and the lowest since Britain brought in a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus on March 23. France coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108: ministry

France reported 483 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 28,108, as the country eases out of a two-month lockdown. The 483 fatalities figure compared with 96 fatalities on Saturday, and was the highest since April 23. But a health ministry spokeswoman said this took into account "additional data" provided by local health agencies. Spain's daily COVID-19 deaths below 100 for first time in two months

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell below 100 for the first time in two months, the health ministry said on Sunday, as some parts of the country prepared for a further loosening of lockdown measures. Total deaths from the virus rose by 87 to 27,650, while the number of confirmed cases edged up to 231,350 from 230,698, the ministry said. Beaches, parks busy as Europe heat wave and U.S. spring test new coronavirus rules

Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centers of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions indoors for months. People are streaming back to beaches, parks and streets just as a heat wave hits southern Europe and spring-like temperatures allow Americans to shed winter coats. As they venture out again, most are keeping their distance and some are wearing masks. However, protests are also heating up from Germany to England to the United States, arguing the government restrictions demolish personal liberties and are wrecking economies. In Mexico, one of world's biggest food markets stirs unease about infections

Every day, thousands of Mexicans crowd a massive food market that is a linchpin of the capital's food supply, though it sits at the heart of a major hotspot for the virus. Mexico City's sprawling Central de Abasto market, stretching across an area equivalent to about 327 football pitches, poses a major headache for officials trying to keep food supplies flowing without magnifying the spread of the coronavirus.