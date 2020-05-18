Mexico reports 49,219 cases of coronavirus and 5,177 deaths

Mexico reports 49,219 cases of coronavirus and 5,177 deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-05-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 05:46 IST
Mexico registered 49,219 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with the country's death toll rising to 5,177, health authorities said.
Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, experts say.
