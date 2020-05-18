Left Menu
We want to work with teachers to restart schools - UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:51 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government wants to work with teachers and trade unions to help some students return to schools from June 1, the British leader's spokesman said on Monday, trying to ease growing concerns.

Some teachers have criticized the government for moving too quickly to return some students to schools, part of concerns in Britain that the country is not ready even for the tentative easing of rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We continue to want to work with teachers, headteachers, and the unions in order to find a way to have a controlled and careful return of some year groups from June 1 at the earliest," the spokesman told reporters.

