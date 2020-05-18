17 more cured of COVID-19 in Ladakh; only 2 active cases in UT

Seventeen more COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh district on Monday after being cured of the disease, leaving only two active cases in Ladakh, officials said. With this, the number of recoveries in the Union Territory has reached 41.

Ladakh had recorded a total of 43 positive cases. Kargil district was declared COVID-19 free on May 15 after the last two patients, including a two-year-old boy, were declared cured and subsequently discharged.

"The remaining 19 (of 43) active cases were in Leh district and the second negative report of 17 of them was received on Sunday. They were discharged from the COVID hospital today (Monday)," an official said. He said only two cases were now left in Leh district of Ladakh and the condition of both of them is "stable".