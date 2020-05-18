Two new COVID-19 cases take Jharkhand tally to 225

After two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand rose to 225, said officials. "2 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported today in Jharkhand. Total positive cases in the state rise to 225 now," said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 96,169 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 157 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has risen to 3,029, as per the latest update by the ministry.

Out of the total number of cases, 36,824 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)