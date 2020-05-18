Left Menu
Development News Edition

83 more coronavirus cases in J-K; Death toll 15

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:21 IST
83 more coronavirus cases in J-K; Death toll 15

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 83 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 55 police personnel and five doctors, taking the total number of infected to 1,266, officials said. The union territory has reported a total of 15 fatalities, including two on Monday.

Among the latest cases are five doctors and 55 police personnel from district police lines Anantnag, they said. Four of these doctors had treated a COVID-19 positive woman who died of comorbidities on Sunday.

The 29-year-old woman from Habbakadal was suffering from Ludwig's angina and operated upon at the SMHS hospital here, before testing positive for the novel coronavirus. "Eight three new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Monday," an official said, adding the total number of cases has now reached 1,266.

Three doctors from the SMHS, one from SKIMS Medical College Hospital and one from Dental College tested positive for the disease on Sunday, taking the number of healthcare workers affected by the deadly virus in the valley to 16, the officials said. "No one is immune to the infection. Please take precautions. The entire health department is at the service of all," leading pulmonologist Dr Naveed Shah said while urging people to follow the COVID-19 advisories.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Over 2 mln UK self-employed claim COVID grants - Sunak

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said more than 2 million claims for one-off grants, worth 6 billion pounds 7.3 billion, had been made under a scheme to provide income support for self-employed people during the coronavirus crisis.Those...

Keva Bain of Bahamas is new president of World Health Assembly

Keva Bain, the permanent representative of Bahamas to the UN, has been elected as the president of the 73rd World Health Assembly. The WHA73 have elected Keva Bain, Permanent Representative of the Bahamas to the UN in Geneva as the Presiden...

UEFA pushes back key meeting to June due to Euro venue concerns

UEFA has postponed a potentially key meeting of its Executive Committee until June 17, European footballs governing body said on Monday. The meeting was initially due to be held on May 27 but has been put back due to concerns surrounding so...

Raj: 50-yr-old man held for sharing mother’s nude pics on WhatsApp

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sharing nude pictures of his elderly mother with their relatives on WhatsApp as he wanted to blackmail her into handing over the ownership papers of their ancestral house, police said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020