106 more coronavirus cases in J-K; death toll 165

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 55 police personnel and five doctors, taking the total number of infected to 1,289, officials said. The union territory has reported a total of 16 fatalities, including two on Monday.

Among the latest cases are five doctors and 55 police personnel from district police lines Anantnag, they said. Four of these doctors had treated a COVID-19 positive woman who died of comorbidities on Sunday.

The 29-year-old woman from Habbakadal was suffering from Ludwig's angina and operated upon at the SMHS hospital here, before testing positive for the novel coronavirus. "106 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Monday," the officials said. Of the fresh cases, 12 have been detected in Jammu division and 94 in the Kashmir Valley, they said. While 609 patients have recovered, 664 people are undergoing treatment in the union territory.

Three doctors from the SMHS, one from SKIMS Medical College Hospital and one from Dental College tested positive for the disease on Sunday, taking the number of healthcare workers affected by the deadly virus in the valley to 16, the officials said. "No one is immune to the infection. Please take precautions. The entire health department is at the service of all," leading pulmonologist Dr Naveed Shah said while urging people to follow the COVID-19 advisories.