Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; death toll 757

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:45 IST
Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; death toll 757

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A total of 13 of the 23 deceased were suffering from comorbidities.

Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples were tested positive in private laboratories between May 12 and 16. The number of recovered patients mounted to 5,516 with 504 more people being discharged from hospitals, an official release said.

"A total of 804 new suspected cases have been admitted in hospitals," it stated. Meanwhile, the BMC has issued a revised protocol for sealing of buildings, according to which either the entire building or a floor can be sealed depending upon the local situation, area of the building concerned and the number of cases.

It also said that positive symptomatic patients can be shifted to DCHC (Dedicated CoVID Health Center) or DCH (Dedicated CoVID Hospital), private or public facility as per the beds available and affordability of the patient. As per the civic body, the positive asymptomatic patients can be home quarantined if adequate facilities are available in house and with a self-declaration made by the patient concerned.

"The contacts of positive patients can be home quarantined depending on availability of the space and toilets," the BMC stated. It further said that houses of patients be disinfected along with the common areas, lifts, staircases etc, which can be done by either a private agency or the BMC.

"Once a building or a floor or a wing is sealed, the BMC will hand over the declaration of the sealed area to office-bearers of the society and explain them precautions to be taken," it stated. In an advisory for societies, the civic body said that no entry should be given to maids, vendors or service providers.

"All the societies are requested not to stigmatise or discriminate against such patients who arequarantined, and provide them support and psychological assurance without panic," the release said. Asking the housing societies to tie up with local vendors, medical shops and online merchants to deliver supplies at the society boundary, the BMC also suggested that they ensure delivery of essential supplies to home quarantined asymptomatic patients.

"BMC's health staff will be in contact with home quarantined asymptomatic patients and high-risk contacts and will do needful as per guideline," it said..

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

New Jersey gym reopens in defiance of coronavirus measures

A gym in New Jersey reopened for business early Monday, defying a state order that shut down nonessential businesses to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. People began gathering outside the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr several hours before ...

DU asks HoDs to prepare question papers for open book exam mode

The Delhi University on Monday directed all heads of departments to prepare final year question papers for open book examination mode. At a meeting convened by the Computer Science department, teachers were told to prepare two sets of paper...

Trump says big announcements made and coming on therapeutics, vaccines

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that some big announcements have been made and are coming on therapeutics and vaccines for dealing with the coronavirus.This was a very big day therapeutically cure-wise and vaccine-wise. Tremendou...

ICC rejects compensation claim by former Congo VP Bemba

The International Criminal Court on Monday rejected a multimillion euro compensation claim by a former Congolese vice president who was cleared of war crimes charges after spending a decade in the courts custody. Jean-Pierre Bemba filed a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020