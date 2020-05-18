Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; death toll 757

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A total of 13 of the 23 deceased were suffering from comorbidities.

Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples were tested positive in private laboratories between May 12 and 16. The number of recovered patients mounted to 5,516 with 504 more people being discharged from hospitals, an official release said.

"A total of 804 new suspected cases have been admitted in hospitals," it stated. Meanwhile, the BMC has issued a revised protocol for sealing of buildings, according to which either the entire building or a floor can be sealed depending upon the local situation, area of the building concerned and the number of cases.

It also said that positive symptomatic patients can be shifted to DCHC (Dedicated CoVID Health Center) or DCH (Dedicated CoVID Hospital), private or public facility as per the beds available and affordability of the patient. As per the civic body, the positive asymptomatic patients can be home quarantined if adequate facilities are available in house and with a self-declaration made by the patient concerned.

"The contacts of positive patients can be home quarantined depending on availability of the space and toilets," the BMC stated. It further said that houses of patients be disinfected along with the common areas, lifts, staircases etc, which can be done by either a private agency or the BMC.

"Once a building or a floor or a wing is sealed, the BMC will hand over the declaration of the sealed area to office-bearers of the society and explain them precautions to be taken," it stated. In an advisory for societies, the civic body said that no entry should be given to maids, vendors or service providers.

"All the societies are requested not to stigmatise or discriminate against such patients who arequarantined, and provide them support and psychological assurance without panic," the release said. Asking the housing societies to tie up with local vendors, medical shops and online merchants to deliver supplies at the society boundary, the BMC also suggested that they ensure delivery of essential supplies to home quarantined asymptomatic patients.

"BMC's health staff will be in contact with home quarantined asymptomatic patients and high-risk contacts and will do needful as per guideline," it said..