UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAMReuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 01:28 IST
The United Arab Emirates on Monday said it would welcome the return of holders of valid residency visas who are abroad but have relatives inside the country starting June 1, state news agency (WAM) said.
On March 19, the UAE suspended entry of valid residence visa holders who are still abroad over coronavirus concerns, state news agency WAM had reported.
