Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only approx. 2.9% of COVID-19 patients in ICU in India

In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approx. 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:43 IST
Only approx. 2.9% of COVID-19 patients in ICU in India
From one laboratory conducting COVID-19 test in January, India has very rapidly increased its testing capacity by adding over 385 government laboratories and 158 private laboratories for testing in the country. Image Credit: ANI

During the last 24 hours, a total of 2,350 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 39,174 patients have been cured of COVID-19. This means a recovery rate of 38.73% amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate is improving continuously.

India currently has 58,802 active cases. These are all under active medical supervision. Of the active cases, only approx. 2.9% of the cases are in ICU.

In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approx. 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole.

The relatively low death figures represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases.

Testing

A record number of 1,08,233 samples were tested yesterday in the country. So far a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested.

From one laboratory conducting COVID-19 test in January, India has very rapidly increased its testing capacity by adding over 385 government laboratories and 158 private laboratories for testing in the country. Duly forging partnerships with all central government labs, state's medical colleges, private medical colleges and private sector, the testing capacity in the country has been expanded. Other testing machines like TrueNAT and CBNAAT have also been mobilized to ramp up testing.

Through 14 AIIMS-like mentor institutions, handholding of labs across the country is undertaken to ensure adequate bio-safety standards and accreditation of the laboratories. To maintain a steady supply of testing material to the labs, 15 depots have been created by roping in India Posts and private agencies for distribution. Many Indian companies have been supported to undertake the production of testing material which was earlier primarily sourced from abroad. This has helped in maintaining steady supplies across the country.

MoHFW's New Guidelines

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised testing guidelines for COVID-19. In addition to earlier criteria, the testing strategy has been widened to include frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of C0VlD-19, all hospitalized patients who develop lLl symptoms and all symptomatic ILI among returnees and migrants within 7 days of illness. For details:

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/Revisedtestingguidelines.pdf

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in workplace settings to deal if the suspect or confirmed case of COVID-19 is detected in these settings. The guidelines can be seen at:

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/GuidelinesonpreventivemeasurestocontainspreadofCOVID19inworkplacesettings.pdf

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines for Dental Professionals in COVID-19 pandemic situation as the Dentists, auxiliaries, as well as patients, are at high risk of cross-infection. The detailed guideline can be seen at:

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/DentalAdvisoryF.pdf

These guidelines entail basic preventive measures to be observed by all (employees and visitors) at all times. They also detail the process to be followed if a confirmed case is reported including management of contacts and the process for disinfection.

It is important to ensure effective community awareness on preventive measures such as personal hygiene, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquettes, promote the use of face cover and physical distancing.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit https://www.mohfw.gov.in/.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be emailed at technicalquery.covid19@gov.in and other queries on ncov2019@gov.in and via tweets to @CovidIndiaSeva.

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline number +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Young Boys players agree to temporary wage cut

The players, coaching staff and management at Swiss champions Young Boys Bern have agreed to temporary wage cuts to help the club balance the books and pay its 140 support staff during the COVID-19 stoppage. It is natural for the team to sh...

OSRAM UV-C Lamps Show the Way Towards Total Protection Against COVID-19

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirThe global upheaval created by the Coronavirus outbreak and the deadly COVID-19 disease caused by it, have altogether highlighted the need for implementing social distancing and best hygiene practices, beside...

Bharti Airtel rallies over 11 pc after Q4 earnings, hits 1-yr high during intra-day

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 23,722.7 crore during the reported quarter on broad-based strength, with all segments registering healthy underlying growth. ...

Bajaj Consumer Care forays into personal hygiene segment

FMCG company Bajaj Consumer Care on Tuesday said it has entered the personal hygiene segment with the launch of Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizer. The new range of hand sanitizers have more than 70 per cent alcohol which is required for protect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020