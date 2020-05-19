G7 finance ministers discuss accelerating economies as countries reopen -U.S. Treasury

G7 finance ministers discuss accelerating economies as countries reopen -U.S. TreasuryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:21 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin held a call on Tuesday with the finance ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the European Commission, and the Eurogroup to discuss the economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The finance ministers discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to accelerate economic activity as our economies begin reopening, in line with necessary health and safety measures," the Treasury said in a statement.
ALSO READ
Cycling-Froome unsure if Tour de France organisers can prevent mass gatherings
France to hold more talks over helping aeronautics industry - Le Maire
France must drastically reduce transport demand in peak hours - minister
BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus cases rise to 59,844 from 57,148 on May 3; 3,766 Deaths, up from 3,606
France may ease coronavirus curbs on worship earlier than planned -premier