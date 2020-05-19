Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria agrees to ease travel with Greece, Serbia as of June 1

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:09 IST
Bulgaria agrees to ease travel with Greece, Serbia as of June 1

Bulgaria said on Tuesday it had agreed with neighbouring Greece and Serbia to ease some travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus from June 1. Bulgaria has closed its borders to most travellers since mid-March as part of its lockdown measures. Diplomats, seasonal workers and returning Bulgarian nationals are still admitted but currently have to spend 14 days in quarantine.

The European Union member state has started to ease its lockdown as the number of new infections has decreased. It reported 24 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,259 cases, including 112 deaths, a relatively low number in Europe. "We have agreed with Greece as of June 1 to allow travel without the obligatory 14-day quarantine for people who travel for business, family or humanitarian reasons," Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told reporters.

Similar arrangements have been agreed with Serbia, said Borissov, who spoke after taking part in a virtual conference call with the leaders of Greece, Serbia and Romania. Borissov said he hoped Romania's parliament would also soon join the regional initiative to ease border restrictions.

Travellers will have to sign a declaration at the border that they do not have any coronavirus symptoms and are travelling at their own risk, Borissov said. Bulgaria is holding talks with Austria and Germany too to ease travel restrictions, he added.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

DoT gears up to handle telecom network disruption from 'Amphan' cyclone

The Department of Telecom DoT has set up a round-the-clock control room for managing and restoring communication network disruption in view of the impending super cyclonic storm Amphan, a top official said on Tuesday. Telecom Secretary Ansh...

Haryana to spend Rs 1,000 crore under MGNREGA this year: Dy CM Dushyant

Haryanas Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that the works under MGNREGA will be encouraged and the state has targeted to spend Rs 1,000 crore this year under the scheme, which is more than double over the previous year...

Czech coronavirus cases show biggest rise in 4 weeks, death toll passes 300

The Czech Republic reported on Tuesday its biggest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in four weeks, at a time when it is relaxing most of its restrictions on business and movement.The health ministry, reporting data for Monday, said there...

WHO will continue to lead global fight against pandemic, Tedros vows

The World Health Organization will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation, its chief said on Tuesday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020