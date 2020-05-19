Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia awaits U.S. ventilator aid as coronavirus cases near 300,000

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:37 IST
Russia awaits U.S. ventilator aid as coronavirus cases near 300,000
Representative image Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons

The United States said on Tuesday it would this week start delivering 200 medical ventilators to Russia, which has the world's second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Russia reported 9,263 new infections on Tuesday, pushing its nationwide total to 299,941, and 115 more deaths, taking the total death toll to 2,837. Only the United States has reported more coronavirus cases.

It was the fourth successive day that the number of new cases was below 10,000. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday Russia had halted the growth in infections and that there were other positive signs. Mishustin, one of four government ministers to catch the coronavirus, has been discharged from a clinic and is now working normally, the Interfax news agency quoted his spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

The U.S. embassy in Moscow said Russian President Vladimir Putin had requested assistance from the United States and that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered to send 200 U.S.-made ventilators. The presidents spoke by telephone on May 7.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States planned to deliver the machines in two planes and that Washington would cover all the costs. "I hope they (the ventilators) help us overcome the current situation," Lavrov told a news conference by video link.

A first batch of 50 ventilators should be ready for shipment on Wednesday, while the remaining 150 will be ready shortly after, the embassy said in a statement. Russia sent a batch of its own ventilators to the United States in early April, but U.S. officials say they were not needed in the end.

The Russian ventilator in question, the Aventa-M, came into the spotlight last week after it was reported to have caused fires in hospital in Moscow and St Petersburg. That prompted Russia to suspend the use of Aventa-M ventilators produced after April 1.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rajapaksa warns Sri Lanka will withdraw from any int'l forum if 'war heroes' are targeted

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday warned that Sri Lanka will not hesitate to withdraw from any international forum if the countrys war heroes were targeted or harassed as he addressed the 11th anniversary of the end of the over three-...

Rajapaksa warns Sri Lanka will withdraw from any int'l forum if 'war heroes' are targeted

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday warned that Sri Lanka will not hesitate to withdraw from any international forum if the countrys war heroes were targeted or harassed as he addressed the 11th anniversary of the end of the over three-...

Industrial hubs resume functioning, face issues of labour availability, disruption in supply chain

A day after the Delhi government announced relaxations during the extended lockdown, the industrial hubs in the city resumed functioning on Tuesday but faced issues of labour availability and disruptions in supply chain. The Delhi governmen...

Cyclone Amphan: Indian Oil refinery, Haldia Petrochem plant put on high alert

Haldia Petrochemicals plant and Indian Oils refinery in East Midnapore district have been put on high alert in the wake of cyclone Amphan, which is expected to hit West Bengal coast on Wednesday. Several measures have been taken by the Hald...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020