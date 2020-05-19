Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:45 IST
Soccer-Premier League confirms six positive cases of COVID-19 after testing

Six people from three clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 748 players and staff who were tested for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Premier League said on Tuesday.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1670563. "No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided... due to legal and operational requirements."

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rajapaksa warns Sri Lanka will withdraw from any int'l forum if 'war heroes' are targeted

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday warned that Sri Lanka will not hesitate to withdraw from any international forum if the countrys war heroes were targeted or harassed as he addressed the 11th anniversary of the end of the over three-...

Rajapaksa warns Sri Lanka will withdraw from any int'l forum if 'war heroes' are targeted

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday warned that Sri Lanka will not hesitate to withdraw from any international forum if the countrys war heroes were targeted or harassed as he addressed the 11th anniversary of the end of the over three-...

Industrial hubs resume functioning, face issues of labour availability, disruption in supply chain

A day after the Delhi government announced relaxations during the extended lockdown, the industrial hubs in the city resumed functioning on Tuesday but faced issues of labour availability and disruptions in supply chain. The Delhi governmen...

Cyclone Amphan: Indian Oil refinery, Haldia Petrochem plant put on high alert

Haldia Petrochemicals plant and Indian Oils refinery in East Midnapore district have been put on high alert in the wake of cyclone Amphan, which is expected to hit West Bengal coast on Wednesday. Several measures have been taken by the Hald...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020