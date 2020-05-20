Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia opens up domestic life further as China dispute lingers

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 08:34 IST
Australia opens up domestic life further as China dispute lingers

Australian officials announced a raft of plans on Wednesday to speed up the resumption of public life across the country to boost the ailing economy amid a diplomatic spat with major trading partner China. The government is also talking with Australian universities about allowing the return of some international students, a sector that contributes more than A$30 billion ($19.6 billion) to the domestic coffers.

New South Wales, the country's largest state, will allow people to resume travel for pleasure from next month, effectively reopening tourist regions on its southern coast that were badly damaged by huge bushfires before the epidemic. "We will play our part as the largest state, traditionally the economic powerhouse of the nation, to make sure we generate as much economic activity as possible in a safe environment," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"We want people to enjoy themselves, to feel free, but at the same time please know that nothing we do is the same during a pandemic." Australia has reported just over 7,000 infections, including 100 deaths, and has completed around 1.1 million tests among its population of 25 million. Health Minister Greg Hunt said just 11 new cases were logged over the past 24 hours.

Australia's states and territories are implementing a three-step federal government plan to unwind lockdown measures that have been in place for two months, but the staggered pace means different restrictions around the country at any point in time. South Australia state said it planned to move more quickly to phase two, allowing more people to enjoy eating and drinking in restaurants and bars. Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania, which have all reported low numbers of cases, are maintaining border closures.

The resumption of business and social life across the country comes amid a dispute with China over Australia's leading role in the push for a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. China this week supported a comprehensive review by the World Health Organisation, but has been angered by what it views as a more targeted inquiry pushed by Australia. Beijing this week imposed hefty barley tariffs on Australian imports.

"We would be disappointed if there was any process of conflating these issues," Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio. The disagreement could affect universities' plans to lure back pupils. Chinese students account for almost 40% of the international higher education population.

SMARTPHONE APP In Victoria, the country's second most populous state, health authorities revealed they were using a controversial smartphone contact tracing app for the first time to track the movements of an infected person.

Almost 6 million Australians have downloaded the COVID-safe app, still short of the 40% of 18 million smartphone users the government has said would make it an effective tool, amid privacy concerns about the use of the data. Authorities have said the use of the app is restricted to state health officials but have so far provided limited detail on its use.

($1 = 1.5274 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

6 farmers killed in road accident in UP's Etawah

Six farmers were killed and one injured after the pickup truck in which they were traveling collided with another truck in the Friends Colony area of Etawah on Tuesday night. The farmers were going to the market to sell jackfruit. The injur...

Freitas, QB on first 49ers team, dies at 99

Jesse Freitas Sr., who played quarterback for the initial San Francisco 49ers team in 1946, died Monday at age 99. His son, James, told the San Jose Calif. Mercury News that Freitas died of cancer at home in San Diego.According to multiple ...

Fraud-riddled markets disrupt supply chain of face masks in US

The desperate need of protective equipment to keep away from coronavirus, especially medical masks, has disrupted the supply chain, from factories to hospitals and riddled international markets with fraud and chaos, with opportunists benefi...

No active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Ladakh Commissioner Health Medical Education has declared that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory as of May 18. The last two positive cases reported for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged on May 19.They had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020