Chennai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:34 IST
Chennai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

A man, who returned from Chennai, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said. The Chennai returnee coronavirus patient has been admitted at a COVID-19 hospital in the Garo Hills, the CM said.

With the new case, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 14 but the Chennai returnee is the only active case in the state at present as 12 people have recovered from coronavirus and one has died. "One of the persons from Garo Hills, who came back from Chennai in the second batch has tested positive for COVID-19, the person is asymptomatic and has been in institutional quarantine in Tura. We are monitoring the situation," the chief minister tweeted on Tuesday night.

"We should not panic ... but need to handle this with utmost care and responsibility. We need to take care of elderly people and people with comorbid conditions. Asymptotic and young people are recovering from this by observing isolation," he added. Meanwhile, two persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi have arrived here, according to district officials.

Both have been sent for home quarantine after medical screening, the official said. The duo had travelled by bus from Delhi till Guwahati and from there, they boarded another bus arranged by the state government, he said.

