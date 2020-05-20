Newly knighted Captain Tom hopes queen is not 'heavy handed' with the sword

Newly knighted Captain Tom hopes queen is not 'heavy handed' with the swordReuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:01 IST
Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British veteran who raised a record-breaking amount of money for charity during the coronavirus crisis, said he was looking forward to being knighted by Queen Elizabeth.
"I hope she's not very heavy-handed with the sword," he told BBC TV on Wednesday. "By then I might be rather a poor old weak soul."
A knighthood is bestowed by the monarch tapping a sword on the recipient's shoulders.