Ceiling fan falls on Mumbai doctor in coronavirus ward

A 26-year-old doctor working in the coronavirus ward at the Nair Hospital sitauted in Mumbai sustained head injury after a ceiling fan fell on him on Tuesday. He was immediately rushed to the emergency medical department of the hospital for treatment.

"The injured is a first-year resident doctor from the anaesthesia department. The CT scan was done and the reports came normal. He has been kept for one day observation. He is doing absolutely fine," said Dr Mohan Joshi, Nair Hospital Dean while speaking to ANI. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)