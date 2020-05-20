Bengaluru doctor turns Covid positive, six staff in Kerala quarantined

Bengaluru doctor turns Covid positive, six staff in Kerala quarantinedPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:29 IST
Six employees of a private clinic here and a taxi driver have been put on mandatory 14 days quarantine as a lady gynaecologist running the dispensary tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru. District Medical Officer Dr V Jayashree said the gynaecologist had returned to Karnataka a fortnight ago and tested positive while she was on quarantine there.
Six staff members of the clinic at nearby Thamarassery and the taxi driver who dropped her inBengaluruon May 5 have been asked to go on quarantine, she said. Patients had visited the clinic, belonging to the gynaecologist and her doctor husband, till April-end.
Sources said the district administration is trying to figure out thecontacts of the gynaecologist, including pregnant women, for being quarantined..
