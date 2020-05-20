Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Irish health minister says some sectors could reopen ahead of plan

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:59 IST
INTERVIEW-Irish health minister says some sectors could reopen ahead of plan

Some parts of Ireland's economy could restart ahead of schedule if the novel coronavirus remains under control, Ireland's Health Minister told Reuters on Wednesday, expressing cautious optimism of moving into phase two of a reopening plan on June 8.

Ireland partially reopened its economy on Monday, in the first of five stages that constitute one of the most conservative plans in Europe for rolling back a lockdown imposed in late March. The number of new cases recorded of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, has stayed below 100 for four successive days for the first time since March 18. Pointing to construction work beside his office in central Dublin, where only a small number of builders - many in face shields - were back on site, Harris said there were significant signs of a gradual return to work for those allowed and of people sticking to the plan.

"Anecdotally, my sense is we're doing well with the lifting of the restrictions... I think that there are reasons for cautious optimism," Harris said, referring to when the country could move to phase two. Building sites, garden centres and repair shops were among the limited group allowed to resume operations on Monday, when people were also permitted to meet in non-household groups of four outdoors for the first time in seven weeks.

With pubs having to wait until Aug. 10 and already pushing to move up the queue, Harris said the government had an open mind on which sectors reopened when - but would retain the planned three-week gap between each stage to monitor for any changes in the spread of the virus. "If the virus is going well, could you look at something in phase four and say bring it to phase three? In theory, yes, but everything is phased based on the potential risk and it will all depend on how people are able to modify that activity," he said.

Schools are only due to reopen in September and Harris said it was really important that they did. While it will mean classrooms operating in a different way, he also thinks that may not be as "drastic or dramatic" as some people think. "DON'T VISIT NOW"

Other parts of society, such as nursing home care, would have to operate differently in future, said Harris, who at 33 is the youngest member of Ireland's cabinet. With care homes making up more than half of Ireland's 1,561 COVID-19 related deaths, he proposed stronger links between private homes and community health services, statutory care to help elderly people live at home for longer and more purpose-built housing for retirees in place of the "outdated model" of congregated living.

Ireland would remain similarly cautious on travel. The soon-to-be mandatory 14-day self-isolation of anyone entering the country would not necessarily remain in place until a vaccine or treatment was found, Harris said, but the government "honestly don't know" how long it would be needed. However so-called "travel bubbles" between countries with low infection rates was "a really interesting idea" that merits consideration for a country where tourism-related sectors account for around 10% of the workforce, he added.

"This is the country of 'céad míle fáilte'," Harris said, using the Irish phrase meaning '100,000 welcomes'. "Please do come and visit Ireland but don't visit now for non-essential reasons."

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra Logistics net profit falls 59 pc to Rs 10 crore

Mahindra Logistics Ltd MLL on Wednesday said its net profit declined 59 per cent to Rs 10 crore in the quarter ended March 31. The logistics firm had reported a net profit of Rs 24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a...

Redskins: Manley improving in coronavirus fight

Former Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley has turned a corner in his fight against the coronavirus and could be released from the hospital, the team announced. Manley, 62, was hospitalized on May 2 with symptoms related to COVI...

Discontent bubbles in Spain even though coronavirus cases wane

Spains fragile left-wing coalition sought backing from political foes to extend a state of emergency on Wednesday as public protests simmered over the coronavirus damage to the economy and tough social restrictions. Even though deaths are s...

Domicile status made eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions in JK

Days after issuing the domicile rules, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday made domicile status certificate an eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions in the union territory. It said in a circular that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020