Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR mulling revision of recommendation to use HCQ for COVID-19 treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:32 IST
ICMR mulling revision of recommendation to use HCQ for COVID-19 treatment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The apex health research body ICMR is mulling a revision of its recommendation to use hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treatment of COVID-19 patients after doubts were raised over the effectiveness of the drug. Asked if the government is planning to drop HCQ from the COVID-19 treatment plan and also as preventive medication, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar on Wednesday said, "A decision in this regard will be taken following a review of all the evidences we are collecting." Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting an observational study in which five hospitals have been enrolled to assess the efficacy of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication against COVID-19 among healthcare personnel.

According to an ICMR official, there is limited evidence on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to deal with COVID-19 cases and therefore, there is not enough proof to recommend it for use by the general public as of now. The ICMR has recommended the use of the drug as a preventive medication to healthcare workers and household contacts looking after a positive case.

Besides, the Union Health Ministry has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin for patients suffering from severe COVID-19 and requiring ICU management. Hydroxychloroquine is one among the four treatment protocols that are being evaluated during the randomized controlled clinical trials under the WHO's Solidarity trial to find an effective treatment for COVID-19 across select hospitals.

The other three treatment protocols are remdesivir, a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir, and lopinavir and ritonavir with interferon beta-1a. Hydroxychloroquine is an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria. India is the largest producer of the drug globally.

Hydroxychloroquine recently failed in two separate randomized controlled trials conducted in China and France, the findings of which were published in the BMJ journal on May 15.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Colombian police use drones to detect high body temperatures

It is not a bird, a plane or Superman the aircraft humming in the skies above Colombias capital Bogota are instead police drones that are meant to detect people with high temperatures or those violating the countrys coronavirus quarantine.I...

Man stranded at Delhi-Ghaziabad border finally boards Shramik train to attend father's funeral

As his fathers health worsened, Mohammad Shamshad, 28, made all efforts to rush back to his village in Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. But he found all roads that could take him home blocked at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.Sitting under a f...

Hush descends on Havana as street performers vanish in wake of tourists

With her buoyant colonial-style dresses and witty songs about the roasted peanuts she sells, street vendor Lyssett Perez had become something of a living landmark in Havana alongside its old fortresses, squares and churches.But now, with al...

At Fiat Chrysler's Brazil plant, production resumes with safety checks

Before going to work these days, employees at the Brazilian unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have to get a health check using a mobile app every morning.It is one of several measures the automaker has implemented to fight the novel coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020