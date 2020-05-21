Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chores and childcare: who bears the brunt in lockdown? Women

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 09:31 IST
Chores and childcare: who bears the brunt in lockdown? Women
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Working mothers in Europe and the United States are taking on most of the extra housework and childcare created by lockdown - and many are struggling to cope, a survey showed on Thursday.

Women with children now spend an average 65 hours a week on the unpaid chores - nearly a third more than fathers - according to the Boston Consulting Group, which questioned parents in five countries. "Women have been doing too much household work for too long, and this crisis is pushing them to a point that's simply unsustainable," Rachel Thomas, of U.S.-based women's rights group LeanIn.Org, said in response to the data.

"We need a major culture shift in our homes and in our companies ... We should use this moment to build a better way to work and live – one that's fair for everybody." Researchers say the fallout from the pandemic weighs on women in a host of ways, be it in rising domestic violence or in lower wages, as some women cut paid work to take on the new duties.

With lockdowns shutting schools and keeping citizens at home, creating a mountain of domestic work, public campaigns from Georgia to Mexico have urged men to do their fair share. But women, who on average already do more at home than men, are now shouldering most of the new coronavirus burden, too, said the survey of more than 3,000 working parents in the United States, Britain, Italy, Germany, and France.

Women's unpaid hours at home have nearly doubled to 65 hours a week, said the survey, against 50 logged by an average father. About two-thirds of women surveyed say they now worry about their mental well-being, against just over half of men.

British women are more likely to support others in the COVID-19 pandemic and are finding it harder to stay positive, according to a separate analysis released this week by polling firm Ipsos MORI and feminist organization The Fawcett Society. It is "no surprise" to see women do more childcare and housekeeping on top of their day jobs, Jacqui Hunt of women's rights group Equality Now, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

However, there are "hopeful signs" that men in West Africa are sharing more childcare during the pandemic in a shift in social norms, found a small rapid analysis by humanitarian organization CARE International released on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Pole vaulters to make big screen debut at Duesseldorf drive-in cinema

Fans starved of live athletics action could consider bringing popcorn to an event in Duesseldorf next month with top pole vaulters set to compete at a drive-in cinema. Germanys top pole vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and T...

Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australian state and territory leaders bickered on Thursday over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the countrys A80 billion 50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restric...

Barabanki emerges as COVID-19 hotspot; 95 new cases

Barabanki UP May 21 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki district has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, with 95 new cases of the virus reported in a single day, officials said. District Magistrate Aadarsh Kumar said on Wednesday that of the 245...

Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to reunite for vampire thriller 'Good Bad & Undead'

Game of Thrones alums Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will be teaming up for the vampire action-adventure&#160;Good Bad Undead. According to Variety, the two actors are in discussions with Legendary to star in the movie, to be directed by M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020