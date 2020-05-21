Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Cricket-Bruised, not broke: Pakistan line up plans to shore up finances

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:31 IST
INTERVIEW-Cricket-Bruised, not broke: Pakistan line up plans to shore up finances

The Pakistan Cricket Board is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst as it seeks to mitigate financial setbacks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief executive, Wasim Khan, has told Reuters.

On the face of it, the disruption caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak could not have come at a worse time, striking in mid-March when the Pakistan Super League (PSL), worth about $300 million to the governing body, was about to enter the knockout stage. Bangladesh were also moved to postpone the final leg of their Pakistan tour, which included the second and final test and a one-off ODI -- still rare fixtures in a country which has hosted almost no international cricket for a decade.

Khan, though, thinks the damage could have been a lot worse. "It was a small setback, not a huge one," the 49-year-old said in a telephone interview.

"I say that because we have successfully brought test cricket back in Pakistan ... we had the MCC tour, and obviously the PSL itself was a resounding success. "We are fortunate in many ways, that we don't have a home series now until November."

The board has already identified new windows in November-December for the remaining PSL matches, Khan said, and still hoped to complete the Bangladesh fixtures in 2021. These are not the only potential losses for the board, however, with the fate of the Asia Cup, which Pakistan was to host in September, in limbo and uncertainty still hanging over this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

"We have been working out contingency plans, so that we can understand what the landscape may look like for us in 12 months time," he said. "The scenario planning is based on no Asia Cup happening in September, no World Cup happening in October.

"We're trying to understand what the full impact of that is, and we'll know that in the next couple of weeks." NEW BROADCAST DEAL

The PCB is also in the process of selling its broadcast rights for the 2020-23 period. The absence of a bilateral series against India, thanks to the soured relations between the neighbours, is certain to undermine its value though.

But Khan said home fixtures against South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and England over the next couple of years would offer "decent value" to broadcasters. He conceded the key would be to get England and Australia to tour Pakistan itself, rather than continue to force their "home" matches be played in the United Arab Emirates for security reasons.

Pakistan's two-match series against Sri Lanka in December was the first test action in the country since the deadly 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan touring party. "The progress that we've made, there is absolutely no reason why they shouldn't be touring in 2022," he added.

"We'll continue to work with those cricket boards, as we will be with New Zealand and South Africa, to ensure we provide the security provision that they expect." Khan felt the 40-odd international cricketers who played in the PSL could help convince teams to tour Pakistan.

"We want these players to go back and tell their countrymen this is now what is it like in Pakistan," he said. "It's as safe as anywhere in the world." With the same conviction, the PCB has ambitions to host ICC events in the 2023-31 cycle.

"By 2023, we'll be further down the line and mature further in how we run large-scale events," Khan said. "We will be doing everything we possibly can with a strong case for to host those events from 2023." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 11 pc as Q4 profit jumps two-fold

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020. The stock advanced 10.75 per cent to Rs 220.80 on BSE, an...

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone Amphan ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-...

All benches of Delhi HC to take up urgent matters via video conferencing from Friday

The Delhi High Court has decided that from Friday all its judges will sit everyday to take up urgent matters of all kinds via video conferencing. The step follows the high court and the lower courts together having taken up 20,726 urgent ma...

Japan's Abe wants to build ventilators that hospitals probably don't need

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need.Instead, the plan, announced in April, appears to be more about bringing hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020