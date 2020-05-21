Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 more test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh; total cases climb to 127

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:15 IST
16 more test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh; total cases climb to 127
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Sixteen more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases reported in the state so far to 127, officials said on Thursday. With 54 people cured, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 69, which includes 32 from Kangra, 15 from Hamirpur, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, three from Chamba, two each from Sirmaur, Una and one from Kullu. Four people have so far died of the disease.

Out of these fresh cases, reported from Kangra, Hamirpur, and Solan districts, 10 had returned from Mumbai and five from West Bengal while one had come in contact with a local COVID-19 case, they said. The state had reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said six Mumbai returnees, including a woman, in Kangra district and five West Bengal returnees in Solan district, have tested positive for the infection. They were already in institutional quarantine, and are being shifted to Baijnath, he said.

A district official has confirmed five cases in Hamirpur on Thursday, however, the details are not available immediately.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US envoy working to resuscitate flagging Afghan peace deal

The first visit to Kabul by Washingtons peace envoy since Afghanistans squabbling political leadership reached a power-sharing agreement comes amid increased violence blamed mostly on an Islamic State affiliate that has been targeted in ste...

Tech shares drag Hong Kong stocks lower on possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday, dragged down by technology shares, after U.S. officials said regulators were open to making changes to close a possible loophole in a new rule aimed at curbing global chip sales to Chinese firm Huawei T...

In blow to Japan's Abe, Tokyo top prosecutor set to resign -media

Tokyos top prosecutor was set to resign after a report that he gambled illegally during Japans coronavirus state of emergency, media said on Thursday, in another blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whose support has waned over his handling of...

ARI maps alternative dwarfing genes in wheat to reduce crop residue burning

In India, close to twenty-three million tonnes of leftover rice residues are annually burnt by farmers to get rid of the straw and prepare their fields for sowing wheat, which is the next crop, resulting in air pollution. Also, dry environm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020