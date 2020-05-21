Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 fresh cases of COVID-19; total count in Pondy touches 17

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:58 IST
4 fresh cases of COVID-19; total count in Pondy touches 17

Four more new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Union Territory of Puducherry on Thursday taking the total tally to 17. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told newsmen it is a tough time for the health authorities as the number of active cases has gone up.

He said the number of cases was 13 on Wednesday and it shot upto 17 now following three returnees from Dubai and one person from the neighbouring Kurumbapet village testing positive for the pandemic. Rao said the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital (a COVID-19 designated facility) had 13 cases now while Karaikal has one case. Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, had three cases bringing the total tally in the Union Territory as of now to 17.

The Health Minister said before the relaxation of the lockdown norms on May 17 the Union Territory had the cases in single digit. "After the norms were relaxed, the flow of people belonging to Puducherry from foreign countries and also those moving into the town from red zones in the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu had resulted in spike in the cases," he said.

Rao appealed to those returning from foreign countries to intimate the health department so that necessary arrangements for their quarantine could be made. "We will not be able to trace all those returning from abroad," he said. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar, who was also present, said those returning to Puducherry would be subject to a compulsory 14-day quarantine.

He said those showing no symptoms for the infection would be kept in home quarantine. Others showing symptoms would be in government-run quarantine. He said three of the five patients admitted to JIPMER a few weeks ago had tested negative and were discharged and the remaining two were under treatment. All these patients hailed from neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chennai, May 21 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

One person died of coronavirus in Andhra Predesh while 45 fresh cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,605, a bulletin from the government said on Thursday. . MDS2 KA-SONIA GANDHI-CASE Case filed agai...

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India, Bangladesh, causes widespread flooding

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages, hampered by torn down power lines and flooding over large trac...

Ujjwala beneficiaries get 6.8 crore free cylinders

Half-way through the free gas cylinder scheme, over 8 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries have got 6.8 crore free LPG cylinders during April to mid-May, the oil ministry said on Thursday. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan ...

UK PM Johnson welcomes dismissal of untrue claims of impropriety

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman on Thursday welcomed the dismissal of what he said were vexatious and untrue claims of impropriety over his relationship with U.S tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri. British Prime Minister Bori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020