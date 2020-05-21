Left Menu
Mahikeng hospital disinfected after doctor tests COVID positive

North West Department of Health said that a total of 135 staff members have been tested for COVID-19 at the hospital, of which 73 test results came back negative with 28 results still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahikeng | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:09 IST
North West has recorded a total number of 72 COVID-19 confirmed cases, with 28 recoveries and one death. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Mahikeng Provincial Hospital has been decontaminated after a hospital doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

"As of Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 34 staff members were yet to collect their test results. Twenty-eight staff members are in self-quarantine," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

North West has recorded a total number of 72 COVID-19 confirmed cases, with 28 recoveries and one death.

"The total number of screenings in the province is 2 161 223 and 2 055 people screened showed COVID-19 symptoms [and] they were referred for testing. A total of 999 contacts of the 72 confirmed cases in the province were identified and 934 were successfully traced.

"Ten contacts tested positive for COVID-19, and are included in the 72 confirmed cases in the province. A total of 466 of the 999 contacts have completed 14 days monitoring period," the department said.

No new cases have been recorded in Bojanala Platinum District in the past five-day cycle of testing.

The department said that allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the province is an ongoing process, and the department will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

"We thank our tracing teams, nurses, doctors, paramedics and all healthcare workers who continue to serve with pride during these difficult times."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

