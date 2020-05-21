Left Menu
Development News Edition

Popular New York City eatery gives sneak peek at post-coronavirus dining

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:09 IST
Popular New York City eatery gives sneak peek at post-coronavirus dining

As shut-in Americans long for the days when they can once again enjoy simple pleasures like dining out, one New York City steakhouse has provided a possible glimpse of how reopened restaurants might look in the post-coronavirus age. When the Brooklyn Chop House reopens in Lower Manhattan's Financial District this summer, diners will encounter temperature checks at the door, plastic dividers between tables, sanitizer-infused towels, and wait staff wearing restaurant-branded fishing caps with plastic face shields.

"We created a fishing cap to make it a little fun, because I've got to convince my staff to wear it, and it's actually very comfortable," said Stratis Morfogen, the restaurant's director of operations, as he donned a face shield. As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the United States, restaurants closed their doors, with 5.5 million restaurant industry workers losing their jobs in April alone, according to the National Restaurant Association.

The virus hit New York establishments especially hard, where, the industry group says, restaurants accounted for 9% of employment in the state in 2019 and brought in $51.6 billion in sales in 2018. The Brooklyn Chop House, known for its fusion of American steakhouse and Asian food, is working hard to prepare for reopening and Morfogen estimates the changes will cost $15,000.

Tables will be separated by plastic partitions, and plates and glasses will be wrapped in plastic to prevent contamination. The restaurant will also use small paper strips to measure the level of disinfectant on surfaces.

In addition, the restaurant's former 200-seat capacity will be 30% lower, to satisfy social-distancing criteria. "We don't want you to feel like you're eating in a hospital or prison," Morfogen said. "But we have to respect the healthcare workers" and prevent people from becoming infected.

"We want your comfort level to be high, where you come in here and enjoy yourself," he said. "We're all going to need it after this."

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says export of dairy products to China will resume

Turkeys exports of milk and other dairy products to China will resume, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Thursday and added that 54 Turkish companies will be able to export to China.In February, Turkey temporarily halted imports of lives...

Kudlow says no need for more unemployment even as election looms

U.S. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday dismissed the idea of extending unemployment benefits even as he acknowledged that nations unemployment rate could still be in double digits when American vote in November.Kudlow, i...

France's coronavirus death rate, new cases slow

The growth rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in France slowed slightly on Thursday, with health authorities reporting an additional 318 known infections, an increase of 0.2 over 24 hours.The rate of increases in reported deaths also slow...

Use of plasma therapy successful, claims Pune hospital

The first experimental use of plasma therapy for treating a COVID-19 patient has been successful at Punes state-run Sassoon general hospital, a senior doctor claimed on Thursday. A 47-year-old woman, who had co-morbid conditions such as hyp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020