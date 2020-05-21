Soccer-Torino president worries about injuries when Serie A restarts

Left Menu
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:09 IST
The president of Serie A club Torino, Urbano Cairo, is worried that players will be exposed to injury if the league restarts next month as expected. Cairo highlighted that full training had not yet started at most clubs, even though everything was pointing to a restart on June 13 or June 20, depending on the Italian government's final decision which will be made on May 28.

"It looks like we're off again," he told state broadcaster Rai in a radio interview. "The real issue is that it will be very difficult for the players to get back on track... after so many months at home, they are at risk of injury.

"In fact, they're going slowly at the moment because they're afraid of getting hurt. The restart is quite complicated, not least because football is a contact sport." Cairo said that, like the other 19 Serie A clubs, Torino had voted in favour of restarting but that he had some doubts, such as playing behind closed doors.

"As already happened in Germany, the championship in Italy will also restart without an audience. And behind closed doors it's not a great show," he added. Cairo was also unhappy with the Italian football federation (FIGC) decision that Serie A should finish by Aug 20 and the new season should start on Sept. 1.

"Let's remember that the players should be given two or three weeks' holiday, plus they'll need another month for physical preparation. This means that if we finish on 20 August, we'll start again on 20 October," he said. The government said on Tuesday that full group training could start this week but most clubs said Thursday they had not yet received the official medical protocol and were still training either individually or in small groups.

"We will restart training in larger groups in the new few days," said Serie A leaders Juventus, adding that the entire squad, including backup staff, had returned negative tests. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

