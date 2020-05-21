Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Peru, Virgin Mary statue parades city under lockdown by helicopter

Reuters | Trujillo | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:40 IST
In Peru, Virgin Mary statue parades city under lockdown by helicopter

Every five years, a statue of the Virgin of Socorro is paraded through the streets of Peru's third-largest city, Trujillo. But this year, the coronavirus lockdown meant the city's patron saint could not make her rounds as usual.

So the archbishop took to the skies on Wednesday with the Virgin Mary statue - in a helicopter. The statue of the Virgin of Socorro ("Our Lady of Help") was placed by the police helicopter's window for the city tour, so that she could offer a blessing to the northern Peruvian city's nearly 1 million residents.

Priests accompanied the statue on the flight, praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic and for the safety of frontline workers. Down below, delighted residents waved to the venerated image as the priests threw roses out of the aircraft.

The archbishop expressed gratitude after the aerial tour. "We are grateful for the devotion to the Most Holy Virgin of Our Lady of Socorro, protector of the city of Trujillo," said Monsignor Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte. "We have toured the entire city of Trujillo and the surroundings - an hour and a half of travel."

The Virgin of Socorro first made her appearance in Peru in 1537, and believers say she ended the bubonic plague in Trujillo in 1674. The tradition of the procession dates back to 1681.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Peru

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctors planning to study how long coronavirus can survive in dead bodies

AIIMS doctors are contemplating autopsy of a COVID-19 victim to study how long the coronavirus can survive in a dead body and if it can transmit the infection, the Delhi hospitals forensic chief said on Thursday. The study will also help as...

Raj govt to run special buses to immerse ashes in UP and Uttarakhand

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said special buses will be run to enable people to immerse the ashes of their family members who lost their lives during the lockdown period triggered due to coronavirus crisis. He asked o...

Century-old Christian graveyard, homes in Pakistan's Punjab demolished, grabbed

Houses and a graveyard belonging to the Christian community in Khanewal district of Punjab province in Pakistan were destroyed and grabbed by a politician belonging to Prime Minister Imran Khans Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf PTI. Accordi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on U.S.-China tensions; oil rises to 2-1/2-month high

Global equities slid on Thursday on concerns about the long-term impact of the new coronavirus and renewed U.S.-China tensions, though oil markets ignored those worries and marched to a 2-12 month highs. Bourses in London, Paris and Frankfu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020