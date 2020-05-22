Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:31 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UK government took decision to stop mass testing and tracing in March: advisers

Britain decided to end mass testing and contact tracing of those with or suspected of having COVID-19 in March because a surge in new cases at that time would have been beyond the system's capacity, government advisers said on Friday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for scaling back testing and tracing in March, only to ramp up the system in recent weeks to try to ease out of a lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has all but shut down the economy. UK's Blair: Patchy data means Africa could use antibody tests to track COVID-19

African nations should use antibody tests to find out whether the slower spread and lower mortality rate of the new coronavirus on the continent is due to patchy data or a more resilient population, former British prime minister Tony Blair said on Friday. That information would guide leaders in deciding whether to extend lockdowns or other restrictions that are damaging economies, exacerbating hunger and slowing the fight against other deadly diseases like malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, he said. U.S. doctors call for remdesivir data to guide coronavirus treatment

U.S. doctors and others in the scientific community are calling for the release of data that convinced health regulators to authorize emergency use of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19, so they can direct limited supplies on the right patients. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Mihael Polymeropoulos on Wednesday published an open letter asking for a full download of the trial findings that led to emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. China to bolster disease control system in post-virus overhaul

China will strengthen its disease control centres and improve the deployment of resources to resolve shortcomings in its health system exposed by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the state planning agency said on Friday. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said great progress had been made in the "people's war" against the coronavirus, but it had "also exposed a large number of shortcomings and systemic problems in the prevention and control of major epidemics". China's Wuhan says conducted 1,000,729 COVID-19 tests on May 21

The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 1,000,729 nucleic acid tests on May 21, the local health authority said on Friday, compared with 887,321 tests a day earlier. Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since its release from a virtual lockdown on April 8. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Post-pandemic China Human trials of British coronavirus vaccine to reach 10,000

Oxford University and AstraZeneca are recruiting around 10,000 adults and children in Britain for trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a day after receiving U.S. backing worth up to $1.2 billion. Institutions across Britain had begun enrolling up to 10,260 adults and children to see how well the human immune system responds to the vaccine and how safe it is, the university said. Delegates at China's virus-delayed congress tested and masked

China's top leaders took the stage in front of a sea of masked delegates for the opening of parliament on Friday, the culmination of intensive planning at a time when gatherings around the world have been curtailed by the new coronavirus. President Xi Jinping and other top leaders appeared without masks in front of about 5,000 delegates from parliament, known as the National People's Congress (NPC), and a government advisory body, for the top annual political assembly. Yemen's health system 'has in effect collapsed' as COVID spreads: U.N.

The new coronavirus is believed to be spreading throughout Yemen where the health care system "has in effect collapsed", the United Nations said on Friday, appealing for urgent funding. "Aid agencies in Yemen are operating on the basis that community transmission is taking place across the country," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a Geneva briefing. U.S. demands review of WHO's handling of pandemic starts now, seeks reforms

The United States called on the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday to begin work immediately on investigating the source of the novel coronavirus, as well as its handling of the response to the pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused the agency of being "China centric", threatened in a tweeted letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday to permanently halt funding if the WHO did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider his country's membership of the agency.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

IOA reconstitutes Legal Committee, Youth Commission for 2020-21

The Indian Olympic Association IOA on Friday reconstituted its Legal Committee and Youth Commission for the term 2020-21. The Legal Committee comprising five members will manage the legal matters of the organisation in concurrence with IOA ...

Delhi HC lays down parameters on dealing with suspension of rent payment by tenants due to COVID-19

In a significant decision, the Delhi High Court has laid down broad parameters for dealing with the issue of suspension of payment of rent by tenants owing to force majeure conditions like the COVID-19 lockdown crisis. Justice Prathiba M Si...

Children with COVID-19 may have lower infectivity than adults, UK scientists say

Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests they may also have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said. As Europe and the United Stat...

Bangladesh PM speaks to Mamata, enquires about damages caused by cyclone in West Bengal

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday talked to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and enquired about the damages caused by extremely severe cyclone Amphan. The Prime Minister phoned the West Bengal Chief Minister at abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020