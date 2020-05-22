Britain will look at details for G7 summit next month - spokesman

Britain will look at details for G7 summit next month - spokesmanReuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:46 IST
Britain will study the details of what President Donald Trump is proposing for a planned G7 summit next month, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
"We are in close contact with the White House about the summit and we will look at the details of what they are proposing," the spokesman told reporters. The meeting is scheduled for June 10 and Trump is the head of the G7 this year. On Wednesday, Trump said he may seek to revive a face-to-face meeting of the Group of Seven leaders near Washington, after earlier cancelling the in-person gathering of world leaders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
