GM delays resumption of second shift at three North American truck plants -- source

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 19:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

General Motors Co is delaying the resumption of second shifts at truck assembly plants in Michigan, Indiana, and Mexico because of a lack of parts from Mexico, a person briefed on the matter said.

The Detroit automaker, which resumed production on Monday after suspending operations in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will launch a second shift on Monday only at its Lansing Delta Township plant. It will not immediately begin, as it had earlier hoped, second shifts on Monday at its Ft Wayne, Indiana, Flint and Silao, Mexico plants that build full-size trucks, but could resume a second shift as early as later next week, the source said.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said "demand for our full size picks has been very strong so we are certainly exploring ways to add production and will do that when it makes sense."

