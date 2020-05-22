Left Menu
UK to impose 14-day quarantine for international arrivals from June 8

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:51 IST
UK to impose 14-day quarantine for international arrivals from June 8

Britain will introduce a 14-day quarantine for almost all international travellers from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday, with anyone breaking the rules facing a 1,000 pound ($1,218) fine.

The government said there would be some exemptions, including road haulage and freight workers, medical professionals travelling to help with the fight against the coronavirus and those coming from Ireland.

"Now we are past the peak of this virus, we must take steps to guard against imported cases triggering a resurgence of this deadly disease," Patel said at the government's daily news conference.

