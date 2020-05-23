Brazil rises to No. 2 in coronavirus cases, suffers 1,001 new deaths

Brazil rises to No. 2 in coronavirus cases, suffers 1,001 new deathsReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 23-05-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 03:58 IST
Brazil overtook Russia on Friday in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, having registered 330,890 people who have contracted the virus, second only to the United States.
Brazil registered 1,001 daily coronavirus deaths on Friday, taking total deaths to 21,048, according to the health ministry.
However the true number - both of cases and deaths - is likely higher as Latin America's top economy has been slow to ramp up testing.
