UP: 21 new COVID-19 cases in Jaunpur, total reaches 112

As many as 21 new coronavirus positive cases were reported from Jaunpur on Saturday taking the total of those infected in the district to 112. "A total of 21 fresh cases were reported in the district on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, 43 cases were reported," district magistrate Dinesh Kumar said.

Of the total cases, 99 are active, the DM said, adding that 11 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease while two have died. Kumar said there was a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the district following the return of migrant labourers from other states.

"The situation in the district was well under control before migrants started arriving," he added. A strict vigil is being maintained and all those who are arriving are being tested, the DM said further.