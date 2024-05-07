Left Menu

Colombia prosecutors weigh immunity for ex-officials in government corruption case

Two former officials of Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) have requested immunity in exchange for their cooperation with prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal, the attorney general's office said on Tuesday. Both Olmedo Lopez, the UNGRD's former director, and former deputy director Sneyder Pinilla, who are accused of ties to suspicious purchases of water tankers for 46.8 billion pesos ($12 million), said via their lawyers that they were willing to testify in exchange for immunity and protection.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:09 IST
Colombia prosecutors weigh immunity for ex-officials in government corruption case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Two former officials of Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) have requested immunity in exchange for their cooperation with prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal, the attorney general's office said on Tuesday.

Both Olmedo Lopez, the UNGRD's former director, and former deputy director Sneyder Pinilla, who are accused of ties to suspicious purchases of water tankers for 46.8 billion pesos ($12 million), said via their lawyers that they were willing to testify in exchange for immunity and protection. The tankers - trucks designed to transport drinking water - were supposedly bought to supply remote areas of Colombia's La Guajira province with water.

"The prosecutor's office hopes that Olmedo Lopez and Sneyder Pinilla keep their appointment with the legal system ... to evaluate the degree of collaboration and the evidence they can provide," the attorney general's office said in a message posted on X. The scandal has engulfed the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro, leading to the resignation of one of the Colombian leader's closest allies, Sandra Ortiz, who stepped down as presidential advisor for Colombia's regions.

According to Pinilla, Senate President Ivan Name and Chamber of Representatives President Andres Calle received huge sums of money to help push the president's social and economic reforms through Congress. Both Name and Calle deny the accusations.

Petro accused the former officials of trying to save themselves by casting aspersions elsewhere and denied trying to pay off members of Congress in exchange of approving the reforms, and said the accusations were an attempt to overthrow his government. "That's false and is connected to a coup strategy," Petro said on Monday during a government event.

($1 = 3,894.23 Colombian pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024