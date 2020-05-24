UK PM's adviser Cummings made second 400 km trip during lockdown - Daily Mirror

UK PM's adviser Cummings made second 400 km trip during lockdown - Daily MirrorReuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 00:29 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings made a second 400 km (250 miles) trip from London during the coronavirus lockdown, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Saturday. Johnson on Saturday resisted calls from opposition parties to sack Cummings after it was revealed that he had travelled to northern England while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms, to arrange child care for his young son.
The Mirror said Cummings was spotted near the northern city of Durham on April 19, days after he had returned to London from his first trip in late March and early April. Reuters was unable to independently verify the report. Cummings on Saturday refused to resign and said he acted legally and responsibly.
