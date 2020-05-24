2 fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Greece in 24 hours

2 fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Greece in 24 hoursPTI | Athens | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:05 IST
Two fatalities from COVID-19 were reported in Greece during the most recent 24-hour period, bringing the death toll to 171, health authorities announced Saturday
Another three new infections have been recorded since Friday afternoon, raising the nation's total to 2,876. The number of patients on ventilators stands at 20, while 99 have left intensive care
Greek authorities say they have performed 152,998 tests for the disease.