Merkel: We have to make clear pandemic not over

Merkel: We have to make clear pandemic not overReuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 19:16 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday it has to be made clear that the coronavirus pandemic is not over and basic measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks are still needed.
"It hasn't gone away. The virus is still there," Merkel told reporters, adding it was important to her to agree with Germany's federal states on the key questions on dealing with the coronavirus. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)
